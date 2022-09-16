 
entertainment
Do Revenge: Why Sophie Turner had 'best time' doing cameo

Friday Sep 16, 2022

It is a dark comedy which depicts two unlikely people come together for vengeance. “A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies,” the official description states.

The plot of the movie explores the bond between popular girl Drea (Camila Mendes) who wants to get back at her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape and transfer student Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is outed by a girl based on a rumour. Following an unexpected run-in, the twosome decide to help one another out by seeking vengeance on each other’s bullies.

Starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner also makes an appearance in the cast as a high school mean girl. Popularly known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, Turner is seen in a different avatar and admits in a recent IG post to have had the “best time” shooting it.

Creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told Elle in July 2022 that the film is a “backward-engineered” story of revenge. “What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?”

“I think there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story. And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colours of adolescence,” she added.


