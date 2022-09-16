 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra jet off to mystery destination for his birthday

Nick Jonas turned 30 on Friday, September 16. Jonas gives a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations in an IG reel.

In a new video posted by Nick on the eve of his birthday, the Jealous singer can be seen boarding a private jet which is decorated with party streamers and a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner. Inside, Priyanka is already seated in place on the phone with someone and greets warmly as she sees Nick. To this Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' manager - the woman behind PeeCee's success in the West, commented, “Haha love this. She’s on the phone to me ;)”

While the couple didn’t reveal any details of their destination, it is starting to spark some speculation among fans.

Earlier, Priyanka also posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen holding a drink along with a customised plaque that read ‘NJ 30’, signifying Nick’s 30th. “Ok it’s that time,” wrote Priyanka alongside the picture, tagging Nick in it.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra jet off to mystery destination for his birthday

Looking at the insignia, the celebrations may or may not have something to do with playing golf!

