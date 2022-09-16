Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke has reportedly split from her 49-year-old fiance Jamie Afifi.

On Friday their reps confirmed to People that they broke off their 2006 engagement 'some time ago.' They are now co-parenting their two children Charlie, 12, and Frances, six.

'They remain committed to being devoted co-parents and good friends,' the reps add of the actress and the entertainment lawyer told the site.

In 2016 she said she was 'madly in love with my kid', Frances, who she named in honour of her grandfather.

Sarah also told UsWeekly in 2016 that the last few months have been 'going so fast'.

Sarah also has a son Charlie.

Charlie was diagnosed at the age of two with Kawasaki disease which is an autoimmune disease where blood vessels become inflamed.

Sarah opened up about her painful experience with Wet Paint and how she dealt with her son's illness and found the treatment to cure him.

'It was a very difficult time because Charlie was misdiagnosed a lot, and we fought really hard to get him seen by a specialist, ' she revealed.

'Thank god he’s okay,' she added. 'Every Kawasaki experience is different, but one common thing for KD parents is that they go through a lot of misdiagnosis.'