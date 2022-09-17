 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively 'surprised' friends with 4th pregnancy: 'Kept it quiet'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Blake Lively successfully kept her pregnancy under wraps.

The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth baby with actor Ryan Reynolds, a news she dropped with her appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York this Thursday.

It is now revealed how Blake pregnancy hidden from her closest friends.

A source told People: "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again. She kept it very quiet."

"Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source revealed. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family, but she is really wonderful with the kids."

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Blake spoke fondly of her three daughters.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she said.

"I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne pals worried and 'desperate', want to send her to rehab

Cara Delevingne pals worried and 'desperate', want to send her to rehab
Kanye West dating YEEZY model Candice Swanepoel: 'Not exactly true love'

Kanye West dating YEEZY model Candice Swanepoel: 'Not exactly true love'
Release date of Channing Tatum's new film confirmed

Release date of Channing Tatum's new film confirmed

Why Kim Kardashian avoids from deleting Pete Davidson's pictures?

Why Kim Kardashian avoids from deleting Pete Davidson's pictures?
Gigi Hadid dad spills he has already met 'nice man' Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid dad spills he has already met 'nice man' Leonardo DiCaprio
Queen Elizabeth's children guard coffin in solemn vigil

Queen Elizabeth's children guard coffin in solemn vigil
How Queen's death followed a disinformation playbook

How Queen's death followed a disinformation playbook
Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star

Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star
'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season
Prince Harry supported by Palace officials amid royal row over military uniform

Prince Harry supported by Palace officials amid royal row over military uniform
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo
Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Latest

view all