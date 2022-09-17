 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Mia Khalifa calls dead Queen as old as 'Magna Carta', tired of London traffic

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Lebanese-American star Mia Khalifa is seemingly fed up of the traffic in London.

The OnlyFans model, who is currently travelling across UK, blames thee  Queen for delaying her work commitments.  

In a TikTok video, Mia shared a snippet from chef Anthony Bourdain's TV shows featuring men around him, toasting to their drinks.

"To the Queen," says one.

"No, I hate the aristocracy man," replies Bourdain.

Mia Khalifa calls dead Queen as old as Magna Carta, tired of London traffic

"Monarchists vs literally the rest of the world rn [right now]," the video was captioned.

Sharing the clip to her Instagram, Mia prompted: "Me right now as I sit in a car for 3.5 hours to a shoot bc [because] of traffic from the queen having died peacefully due to being as old as the Magna Carta."

Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Her demise has passed on the crown to her eldest son, Charles.

