 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III adviced 'bold start' to monarchy: 'Bring Meghan Markle from the cold'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

King Charles III is given a five-pointer agenda to kick-start his new job as the monarch of Britain.

The 73-year-old is asked to carefully consider the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and take steps to apologise for the family's history of slave trade.

Peter Hunt, former BBC correspondent, turned to his Twitter to write: "A manifesto for a bold start to the reign of King Charles:

  • Apologise for his family’s role in the slave trade
  • Pay inheritance tax
  • Give Harry back his honorary military appointments
  • Bring Harry and Meghan in ‘from the cold’
  • Buy a good pen.”

Responding to his statement, one Charles admiere wrote: “His family weren't involved with the slave trade, his ancestors were. Unlikely.

“No. No. The pen is a good idea though," quipped another.

“One out of five is a start," added Mr Hunt.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral
'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Latest

view all