Saturday Sep 17 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Commonwealth troops on September 16.

Weighing in on the royal couple’s recent move, body language expert Judi James told The Sun: “Despite the very formal and beautifully smart outfits and the way both their faces seem to be etched with grief, this is an unusually tactile Kate and William.”

The expert noted that William had the same expression as he did at Sandringham House a day earlier while Kate appeared “more confident” and hints of “ongoing sadness.”

William was also seen sharing an emotional moment with an army personnel’s waist.

The expert said that the Prince of Wales shared ‘grief via touch’.

