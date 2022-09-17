Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen admirers are calling out Meghan Markle fans for creating a bizarre meme ahead of the monarch's funeral.



A Sussex fan account turned to Twitter to share Photoshop a picture of Her Majesty holding Meghan and Prince Harry's hands outside Windsor Castle.

"Our Queen loves Meghan The people Princess, She will always be my Meghans side," read the caption.

Responding to the viral photo, royal family supporters were quick to bash the Duchess of Sussex.

"Why would she be at their side when the duo rejected constant invites to see her? Makes no sense and elevates them to undeserving heights," wrote one.



"I do hope it’s true. That she’s well and truly haunted by her for the unspeakable anguish she caused to Her Majesty and the Royal Family," added another.



A third wrote: "Whoever did this needs some serious help! And needs reprimanding at once!!! Disgusting!!!