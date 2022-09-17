 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Queen admirers are calling out Meghan Markle fans for creating a bizarre meme ahead of the monarch's funeral.

A Sussex fan account turned to Twitter to share Photoshop a picture of Her Majesty holding Meghan and Prince Harry's hands outside Windsor Castle.

"Our Queen loves Meghan The people Princess, She will always be my Meghans side," read the caption.

Responding to the viral photo, royal family supporters were quick to bash the Duchess of Sussex.

"Why would she be at their side when the duo rejected constant invites to see her? Makes no sense and elevates them to undeserving heights," wrote one.

"I do hope it’s true. That she’s well and truly haunted by her for the unspeakable anguish she caused to Her Majesty and the Royal Family," added another.

A third wrote: "Whoever did this needs some serious help! And needs reprimanding at once!!! Disgusting!!!

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout
Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’
King Charles III adviced 'bold start' to monarchy: 'Bring Meghan Markle from the cold'

King Charles III adviced 'bold start' to monarchy: 'Bring Meghan Markle from the cold'

Latest

view all