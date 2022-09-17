 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

File Footage  

Amber Heard continues to be the target of online trolls as the actor faces a new wave of backlash on social media after losing Johnny Depp libel trial.

As per latest reports, YouTube refused to take down a channel, solely dedicated for posting negative content about the Aquaman actor to please Depp's fans and followers.

The channel, Just In, shares posts bashing the actor and accusing her of lying in the highly publicized defamation trial against ex-husband.

They even posted a job add looking for researchers to find “Anti-Amber Heard content” to prove “how guilty” the actor is according to report published by Newsweek.

In a since-deleted post for job, they wrote, "Basically, we are looking for content that concerns something that proves how guilty Amber Heard is as our fans are all Johnny Depp Fans.”

“So they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp," the job description added.

But, the video streaming service told Newsweek that after reviewing the channel they have concluded that it does not violate its community guidelines.

Meanwhile, some of the recent uploads on the channel has these titles, “New RUMOUR: Amber’s Baby Was Only A PR Stunt To Gain PITY!”, “NEW Texts & Insighter Photos REVEAL Amber Exploiting Celebs With S**!” and “Amber Caught Attacking New Partner 3 TIMES In Front Of The Police!” as per The Independent.


More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'

Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'
Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral
'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Latest

view all