Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth II's sad demise is not only a shock for the royal family who lost their beloved head but it seems to be a loss for the world's famous brands also.

The Queen's death means that more than 500 of her favourite brands risk losing their royal warrant.

Burberry raincoats, Cadbury chocolate, Fortnum and Mason teas, and even broomstick and dog food manufacturers are among those awaiting the approval of her successor King Charles III.

If the brands failed to gain the new monarch's stamp of approval, they will have two years to remove the seal that marks them as preferred suppliers to the sovereign, according to a report.