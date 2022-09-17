 
Kate Middleton may take Queen's place with her fashion choices and friendly gestures

Kate Middleton, who's considered the style icon of the royal family, has refreshed the sweet memory of the late Queen's fashion choices as she wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late Majesty.

The Princess of Wales paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth as she and husband Prince William joined the Queen Consort, Camilla, and King Charles III to host the governors-general of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William's sweetheart appeared to be a Queen as she rocked a gorgeous black outfit. She recreated an image of the late monarch in her fans' brain with her fashion choice.

Kate wore a midi long-sleeved dress with black tights and high heels, styling her brunette mane down. The mother-of-three completed the look with the late monarch's signature pearl necklace.

She also donned a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to the Queen who 'peacefully' passed away on September 9.

The royal was representing the family in the Queen's style while chatting to dignitaries from the up to 56 countries that make up the group of nations in the Commonwealth.

Camilla and Kate also sent a message of unity to the world a the two most senior royal wives showed off a close bond as they shared a moment of chatter between themselves, both of them smiling.

Meanwhile, Camilla equally looked gorgeous in a black dress and wore with plenty of gold bracelets on her wrist and her white-blonde hair was perfectly coiffed.

