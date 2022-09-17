 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business
Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently opened up about her “negative experiences” of being a young woman in the entertainment industry.

According to Independent, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who debuted onscreen at age six, confessed that she was scared of “victim blaming and shaming” due to which she never revealed about her bad experiences in show business.

“It was really hard,” said the 45-year-old in an interview with The New York Times.

Sarah continued, “There weren’t great female roles when I came up. It was the girlfriend role, the wife role.

“That’s why Buffy was so spectacular, because she really had something to do, and then we had I Know What You Did Last Summer where it was the women figuring things out. That was all a new turn of events,” she noted.

Reflecting on being a young girl in the industry, the Scream 2 star remarked, “I’ve had my fair share of experiences, I have just chosen not, I don’t win by telling my stories, emotionally, for me. I look at people that tell their stories, and I’m so impressed.”

“But in this world where people get torn apart, and victim blaming and shaming, I just keep my stories in here,” added the actress.

More From Entertainment:

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift
Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart
Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William
Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan

Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan
Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin
Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit

Latest

view all