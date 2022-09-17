Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently opened up about her “negative experiences” of being a young woman in the entertainment industry.



According to Independent, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who debuted onscreen at age six, confessed that she was scared of “victim blaming and shaming” due to which she never revealed about her bad experiences in show business.

“It was really hard,” said the 45-year-old in an interview with The New York Times.

Sarah continued, “There weren’t great female roles when I came up. It was the girlfriend role, the wife role.

“That’s why Buffy was so spectacular, because she really had something to do, and then we had I Know What You Did Last Summer where it was the women figuring things out. That was all a new turn of events,” she noted.

Reflecting on being a young girl in the industry, the Scream 2 star remarked, “I’ve had my fair share of experiences, I have just chosen not, I don’t win by telling my stories, emotionally, for me. I look at people that tell their stories, and I’m so impressed.”

“But in this world where people get torn apart, and victim blaming and shaming, I just keep my stories in here,” added the actress.