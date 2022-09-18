Young King Charles was denied marriage to lover Camilla: Here's Why

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had been lovers before the existence of Princess Diana in the royal family.



Despite their love affair being widely known, Charles was denied marriage to Camilla by the Queen and Prince Philip.

"It is widely believed that Camilla was deemed unsuitable for the role of royal wife, particularly the wife of the heir to the throne. At that time, royal attitudes ruled out the possibility of heirs marrying ‘commoners’ instead of a princess or a member of aristocracy," shares Express.co.uk

The outlet adds: "Both Charles and Camilla had two children: the King and Diana had two sons — Prince William and Prince Harry — while Camilla and Andrew had a son, Tom, and a daughter, Laura.

"But their marriages proved unsuccessful, with all parties engaging in extramarital affairs. Perhaps most famous was the affair between Charles and Camilla, whose romance was blamed for the gradual breakdown of the then-Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship," the publication continues.



Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997, eight years after which Charles tied the knot with Camilla.