 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla, 'most hated woman in Britain', was branded 'wicked' by Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Camilla Parker, Queen Consort to King Charles, has come a long way in making a place for her in the royal family.

Charles' infamous mistress was branded 'the most hated woman in Britain' by supporters of Princess Diana, who dubbed her a homewrecker.

"These feelings were heightened after the death of Diana, with the cruel treatment of Camilla suggesting that some blamed her for the Princess’ untimely death," reports Express.co.uk.

"A PR push, nicknamed 'Operation PB', was carefully choreographed by the then-Prince's advisers to make the couple's relationship appear appropriate and improve public perception of Camilla," adds the outlet.

Author Tom Bower in his book Rebel Prince revealed how the Queen also resisted Camilla for the most part of her romance with Charles.

When Charles went to tell his mother about his intentions of marrying Camilla, Queen branded her a 'wicked woman.'

Mr Bower wrote that the monarch had "several martinis and to Charles' surprise she replied forcefully: She would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals

Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals
Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world

Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world
Royal family's latest move likely to antagonize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal family's latest move likely to antagonize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood
King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business
When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift
Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart
Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Latest

view all