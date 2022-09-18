Prince Harry urged to ‘cancel’ his memoir out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth

file footage

Prince Harry has been urged to cancel the release of his upcoming bombshell memoir after the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022.



As Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stay in the UK after the Queen’s demise, GB News’ Anne Diamond offered him an advice regarding his memoir, that is reportedly set to release later this year around Christmas.

Talking about the book with co-host Stephen Dixon, Diamond said: “Ditch the book, Harry.”

She then reiterated: “Ditch the book… Even if it cost you.”

This comes as publishing insiders revealed to Page Six recently that chances of Prince Harry making changes to the book after Queen’s death, with one source saying: “Who knows what will change. He would never write anything bad about the Queen. He always has had the utmost love and respect for her.”

Another insider hinted that the book may be ‘postponed’, saying: “Of course, the Queen’s passing was something that was always speculated on when we started working on the book…when it comes down to it, there is absolutely no way the book can come out this year.”