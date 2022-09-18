Meghan Markle ‘playing gambit’ for US takeover’?

Meghan Markle has been accused of being a part of a ‘UK ploy to ‘reabsorb’ the US.

This shocking proposition has been put forward by social media users who believe Meghan Markle’s move to the US, was done to ‘allow’ the ‘reabsorption’ of both countries.

The original conspiracy theory emerged before the parents of three even tied the knot and revolved around the bedrock of their relationship.

Back in 2017, a Twitter user proposed the possibility, “What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it's a smart move. They want America back and this is how they'll do it.”

This claim follows author Loraine Kelly, who told the Daily Star, “Much happier news for Meghan, and this is where I think she really comes into her own. She's been talking to Vogue magazine. Her and Prince Harry have also been speaking about the abortion bans in many parts of the United States.”

“This is where I really think she comes into her own, and it raises that whole speculation of whether she's going to go into politics.”

During the chat, Russel Myers also chimed into the conversation and chimed in to say, “Absolutely. That's been said for quite a while now because Prince Harry and Meghan have moved over to the United States. They've got their financial freedom, they've got their essential freedom from the royal family, so they can speak on political issues.”

“Meghan has said we might be in Washington very soon, so does she have political ambitions? I do think she does. She's certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises, so sometimes it might not seem so ludicrous that she might stand for office.”