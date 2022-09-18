Kim Kardashian steps outside in style: Keeps friendly distance with Kanye West at North's game

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West maintained a friendly distance during North West's basketball game Friday.

The single mom, 41, and her kids were seen getting out of a white limousine at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles, while the Donda rapper, 45, arrived separately and had a brief conversation with Kim.

The Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning in a white cropped tank top that she paired with neon orange sweatpants and a matching jacket tied around her hips.



North's dad, rapper Kanye arrived separately.

He was styled in a faded black hoodie, a black T-shirt, jeans, a billed cap, and brown boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The artist, who now goes by Ye, and his ex-wife appeared to keep a friendly distance from each other during and after the game.

Kim and Kanye appeared to be communicating outside the arena with son Saint, six, nearby, dressed in a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts, and white sneakers.

Photo credits: DailyMail

He and Kim are legally single, but still have other issues to be worked on before their divorce is finalized. A trial is set for December.

Both have asked for joint custody and seem committed to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.



