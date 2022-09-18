'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

"The Woman King" enthralled movie goers and ruled the North American box office this weekend.

The film, which is about an all-female army of African warriors, earned $19 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.



The movie, based on a true historical episode, stars Oscar-winner Viola Davis as the fierce general who leads an army known as the Agojie as it protects the 18th-century kingdom of Dahomey.

It exceeded analysts´ expectations, more than tripling the ticket sales of the next-highest finisher, 20th Century´s "Barbarian."



"Barbarian" took in $6.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. In third place was a slasher film, "Pearl," a new low-budget release from A24, with ticket sales just over $3.1 million.

"See How They Run" placed fourth in its opening weekend, at $3.1 million. And in fifth place was Sony action thriller "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt, at $2.5 million.

At 6 "Top Gun: Maverick" with ($2.2 million)



At 7 "DC League of Super-Pets" with ($2.2 million)

Eighth position captured by "The Invitation" with ($1.7 million)

While, ninth place taken by "Minions: The Rise of Gru" with ($1.3 million)

"Moonage Daydream" stood at 10 with ($1.2 million).