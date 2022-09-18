Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans

 
Kourtney Kardashian has come forward to make things clear in her previous statement regarding kids' diets.

The reality star who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick., now said she does allow her children to eat french fries after previously claiming otherwise.

Earlier this week, Kourtney said she refuses to allow her 12-year-old son Mason to eat French fries.

She received a lot of backlash from fans on social media, with some calling the habit 'dangerous'.

And now, the 43-year-old has taken to her Instagram Stories to 'clear things up'.

Kourtney shared a snippet of her interview with Vogue, where she says her family loves eating French fries.

"It wasn’t Mason," she said about the claims. "I want to clear that up here, with you. It was Reign, my 7-year-old.

"We make French fries at home. I was talking with Travis today and I was like, ‘This is so annoying; this is why I don’t like doing interviews.’

"Other outlets then twist it and make it into something else. We’re a French fry–loving family, to clear that up. We love French fries; we go to restaurants that have fries."

She added: " I love to avoid fast food when we can."


