ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea to sing at Queen Elizabeth's memorial in Australia

Former Australian Idol contestant Anthony Callea will take the stage when the country farewell’s Queen Elizabeth at Parliament House on Thursday.



The ARIA Award winner has been confirmed for the Queen's national memorial, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sky News Australia on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II heard the Melbourne-born singer's impressive vocals at the Commonwealth Day Church Service in Sydney in 2006 two years after he rose to stardom here in Australia.

The Prime Minister has also revealed he and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will deliver short tributes to the Queen at Australia's farewell to the late monarch, which will be lead by TV presenter Melissa Doyle.