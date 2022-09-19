 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him responsible
Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'

Abhishek Bachchan doesn’t shy away from praising wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an old interview with Vogue India magazine, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the things that he had learned from wife Aishwarya. He revealed that Aish has given him “the confidence he never had before”.

“She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I’m the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn’t really held responsible for anything. But after getting married — and this just happened automatically — I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her.”

Abhishek also added that Aishwarya has taught him how to keep things normal and real. “Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It’ll never go to my head — I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan —but also because she’s never let it go to hers,” Abhishek explained.

The two got married on April 20, 2007, in an extravagant traditional wedding.

More From Entertainment:

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’
Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral
Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’
Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch
Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers

Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers
Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X

Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert

Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert
Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years

Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Latest

view all