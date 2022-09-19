Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'

Abhishek Bachchan doesn’t shy away from praising wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an old interview with Vogue India magazine, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the things that he had learned from wife Aishwarya. He revealed that Aish has given him “the confidence he never had before”.

“She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I’m the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn’t really held responsible for anything. But after getting married — and this just happened automatically — I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her.”

Abhishek also added that Aishwarya has taught him how to keep things normal and real. “Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It’ll never go to my head — I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan —but also because she’s never let it go to hers,” Abhishek explained.

The two got married on April 20, 2007, in an extravagant traditional wedding.