Monday Sep 19 2022
Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Windsor could be hit by light showers, reported the Met Office.

The crowd of mourners has been gathering around in London and Windsor for the emotional yet historic event on Monday.

The Royal Family could get caught amid light showers ahead of the committal services that begin in the late afternoon.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill told the PA news agency: “There is a small chance of the odd shower through the afternoon, most likely around 3 pm or 4 pm.”

He added that the showers “are going to be so sporadic that it would be quite unlikely that it actually hits where events are going on, but there is just a small chance”.

“They’re also going to be very light, so at most really we’d be talking one millimetre.”

