Monday Sep 19 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Britain’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state formally ended as the doors of Westminster Hall were closed to the public.

Thousands of mourners, several heads of state and dignitaries arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Her Majesty on Monday, September 19.

Ahead of the Queen’s funeral, hundreds of Britons and world leaders paid their finals respects to the late monarch and see her coffin in Westminster Hall.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

On Sunday, the Bidens visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. The U.S. President and First Lady also signed the official condolence book for Her Majesty at the historic Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska represented her country as she visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state. She also met with the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton during an audience held on Sunday.

Zelenska is also set to attend the Queen's funeral on behalf of Ukraine on Monday. However, her husband Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will remain in Ukraine.

David Beckham

Football legend David Beckham also stood in line for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state. Dressed in black suit and a flat cap, the former English player told the BBC, “We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen.”

Sharon Osbourne

On Wednesday, TV personality Sharon Osbourne also joined the long queue to witness the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

"I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," the former co-host of The Talk show told the media. "No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her."

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire visited the Queen's lying-in-state on Saturday to pay their respects to the late monarch. He also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Tilda Swinton

Marvel’s Tilda Swinton was clicked among the crowds of mourners beside the Queen’s coffin as she bowed gracefully to honor the late Queen.

