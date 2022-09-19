Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

Here is the live footage from Queen Elizabeth’s official lay-in-state funeral procession as thousands line the streets of England for a chance to pay their respect to the late monarch

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth is expected to be laid to rest right alongside her late husband Prince Philip and today’s laying-in-state is the final chance for fans to pay their respects.

The Queen’s unprecedented reign of over 70 years has been given live coverage and showcases crowds of adoring fans on the busy streets at dawn.

The coffin is currently in Westminster Hall and is expected to depart on a gun carriage, shortly thereafter, to Westminster Abbey.

