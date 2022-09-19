 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral
Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

Here is the live footage from Queen Elizabeth’s official lay-in-state funeral procession as thousands line the streets of England for a chance to pay their respect to the late monarch

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth is expected to be laid to rest right alongside her late husband Prince Philip and today’s laying-in-state is the final chance for fans to pay their respects.

The Queen’s unprecedented reign of over 70 years has been given live coverage and showcases crowds of adoring fans on the busy streets at dawn.

The coffin is currently in Westminster Hall and is expected to depart on a gun carriage, shortly thereafter, to Westminster Abbey.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’
Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’
Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch
Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers

Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers
Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'

Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'
Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X

Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert

Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert
Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years

Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Latest

view all