Monday Sep 19 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio enters in Squid Game: Report

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio enters Netflixs Squid Game: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio enters Netflix's 'Squid Game': Report

Leonardo Di Caprio is expected to join the cast of Netflix's top Korean drama, according to Variety.

The Korena show was a massive hit for Netflix and it is reported the streaming service has renewed the series for two seasons.

According to the show’s Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk, “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.”

The Korean show's second season will start shooting in 2023 and is slated to stream in 2024, “We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it’ll be released the following year,” Hwang stated, adding that the upcoming season would see improvements in production budgets and the games that will be played in the season have been confirmed.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix and instantly turned into a global hit to become the first K-drama to dominate Netflix's top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts worldwide in a total of 94 countries, garnering a whopping 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first 28 days after its premiere, according to the streamer.

