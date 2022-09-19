 
Netflix hit K-Drama 'All Of Us Are Dead': Can we expect season 2?

The mega-hit season based on a Zombie Apocalypse All Of Us Are Dead is ready to treat the fans with season 2. 

Netflix has played a vital role in making K-Dramas get recognition globally, as the audience of the streaming platform belongs from different countries around the world. 

The demand for K-Dramas rose as soon as the mega-hit show Squid Game touched the horizons of success and appreciation.

All Of Us Are Dead proved to be one of the best K-dramas on Netflix as it climbed to fame shortly after its release in January 2022.


But when is season 2 is expected?

In June 2022 the streaming site announced that the show will be returning for a second season, but the release date was not disclosed. In light of this, the creators of All Of Us Are Dead are not willing to unveil any details.

As reported by What’s on Netflix, the show got into the pre-production phase on July 13, 2022.

However, there are still no clues about when the show will move to production. It is very difficult to tell when will season 2 will finally be added to the streaming giant's roster.

While keeping the pre-production date in mind it is safer to assume that the series will probably hit the screens in late 2023 or more likely sometime in 2024.

For those unaware, All Of Us Are Dead is based on a story of a high school that is attacked by Zombies after a failed experiment and the students trapped inside the struggle for their survival.

