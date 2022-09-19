 
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral
Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth today.

The Middletons were spotted among the crowd of early arriving mourners at Westminster Abbey ahead of the beginning of Her Majesty’s state funeral.

The mother of Princess of Wales opted for black mourning dress, paired with a wide-brim hat and a pearl necklace as she arrived for the service.

Both, Carole and Michael will be supporting the Princess of Wales and their grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they will mark the funeral of Britain’s longest serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96.

Kate’s parent also paid a touching tribute to the monarch a day after her death. The message, shared on Instagram read, "RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

The tribute also included a message to Her Majesty's loved ones. "We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the royal family at this time of great sadness." 

