Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle has arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

She joined the rest of the royal family including Kate Middleton, to pay her final respect to the late monarch.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a car with Prince Harry. She was dressed in traditional mourning attire, featuring a black knee-length cape dress.

Markle accessorized her look with a large black hat and pointed court shoes but chose to forgo the traditional black veil worn by other royal women.

The duchess opted for a pair of pearl earrings in touching tribute to the Queen, who always admired pearls.

Markle was also seen speaking with other guests at the funeral before the start of the procession.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was dressed in a morning suit. The Duke of Sussex was not allowed to wear his military uniform to his grandmother’s funeral because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.