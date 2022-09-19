Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession

Piers Morgan is lauding the 'spectacular' procession of Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Praising the monarch's undevoted and undivided service for so long, the former GMB host touches upon the 'sensational' walk in honour of Her Majesty.

"This procession is spectacular & spine-tingling. A stunning display of pageantry & military precision for our greatest Monarch. Just sensational," he tweets on Monday.



On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.