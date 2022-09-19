 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises spine-tingling Queen funeral procession
Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession

Piers Morgan is lauding the 'spectacular' procession of Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Praising the monarch's undevoted and undivided service for so long, the former GMB host touches upon the 'sensational' walk in honour of Her Majesty.

"This procession is spectacular & spine-tingling. A stunning display of pageantry & military precision for our greatest Monarch. Just sensational," he tweets on Monday.

On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.

More From Entertainment:

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list

Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list
Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey

Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey
Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch

Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch
Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’

Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession
‘Distressed’ Kate Middleton ‘struggling’ with Queens death

‘Distressed’ Kate Middleton ‘struggling’ with Queens death
Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Live feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey

Live feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral
Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession

Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession

Latest

view all