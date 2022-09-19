 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer turn heads in mini dresses

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer turn heads in mini dresses
Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer turn heads in mini dresses 

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer turned heads in chic outfits as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week.

Princes William and Harry's cousins, 29, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, graced the event on Sunday in eye-catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sitting in the front row.

To note, they were guests at the wedding of their cousins Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Lady Eliza and her brother Louis were also present at cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May 2018 but Amelia was missing.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

They looked ethereally beautiful, as Amelia stood out from the crowd in a busty white mini dress flashing a black bra through a large chest cutout boasting pink feathers.

The beauty added inches to her height with a pair of gold heels and carried her belongings in a black and silver dazzling clutch.

Meanwhile her twin Eliza looked nothing short of a vision in a short black mesh paneled dress that donned one sleeve.

The pair did not share any public tribute to the late Monarch following her death last week.

Eliza and Amelia are the children of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. The pair were just five years old and living in South Africa when their aunt died. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years
Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit
Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’
Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral
Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Latest

view all