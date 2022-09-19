 
Monday Sep 19 2022
Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Kate Middleton paid an especially emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth at her funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, by choosing a special jewel from the Queen’s collection.

According to People magazine, not only did the new Princess of Wales’ look echo royalty, but it also paid a solemn tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Kate chose to wear two special pieces of jewellery on Monday that belonged to the late Queen; the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings as well as a particularly stunning four-strand pearl choker with a diamond clasp in the center.

As per reports, both pieces of gorgeous jewels belong to the Queen’s personal collection of royal jewels.

The attention-grabbing pearl choker was seen on the late Queen Elizabeth in 1983 at a state banquet in Bangladesh, and was also worn by Kate at the funeral of the Queen’s husband Prince Philip in April, 2021. 

