Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault

The funeral of Britain’s Queen was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, bringing to an end the country’s Elizabethan era.

A funeral service was attended by around 2,000 people including many heads of state. A larger procession then marched the coffin of Elizabeth II to Wellington Arch: a landmark with triumphal significance in British history.

The "second Elizabethan age" was symbolically brought to a close when the highest-ranking official in the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, broke his wand of office.

King Charles III, placed The Queen´s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier of Guards on the coffin.