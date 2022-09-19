 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Queens coffin lowered into Royal Vault

The funeral of Britain’s Queen was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, bringing to an end the country’s Elizabethan era.

A funeral service was attended by around 2,000 people including many heads of state. A larger procession then marched the coffin of Elizabeth II to Wellington Arch: a landmark with triumphal significance in British history.

Queens coffin lowered into Royal Vault

The "second Elizabethan age" was symbolically brought to a close when the highest-ranking official in the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, broke his wand of office.

King Charles III, placed The Queen´s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier of Guards on the coffin.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’

Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’
Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute

Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute
Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral

Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral
Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch

Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch
Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap

Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation
Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos
Similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

Similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside
Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years
Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Latest

view all