Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Queen's corgis and pony play part at funeral procession

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis and one of her ponies were led out to witness the funeral procession at Windsor on Monday.

The late Queen's staff lined the street outside Buckingham Palace to say farewell to the monarch after her funeral – and it wasn’t just the humans of the royal household who were seen during Monday’s ceremonies.

The Queen’s dogs, Muick and Sandy, which are pembroke welsh corgis, waited in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as the funeral cortege arrived while being looked after by two members of staff.

At the time of her death the Queen also had two other dogs – a dorgi called Candy, and Lissy the cocker spaniel. It has been confirmed that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will look after the corgis. Andrew was later seen in the company of the dogs.

