Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix is showing fans a list of interesting and exciting movies and TV shows daily.
For the upcoming week, the streaming giant is giving viewers binge-worth content with multiple releases in various genres.
Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in these two days:
Coming to Netflix on September 20th
- Mom Is Pregnant (2021)
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)
- The Wiggles: The Wiggles World (Seasons)
Coming to Netflix on September 21st
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
- Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Facing Nolan (2022)
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original Film
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary