Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix is showing fans a list of interesting and exciting movies and TV shows daily.



For the upcoming week, the streaming giant is giving viewers binge-worth content with multiple releases in various genres.

Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in these two days:

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Mom Is Pregnant (2021)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)

The Wiggles: The Wiggles World (Seasons)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st