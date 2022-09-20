 
entertainment
Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix is showing fans a list of interesting and exciting movies and TV shows daily.

For the upcoming week, the streaming giant is giving viewers binge-worth content with multiple releases in various genres.

Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in these two days:

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

  • Mom Is Pregnant (2021)
  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
  • The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)
  • The Wiggles: The Wiggles World (Seasons)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

  • DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
  • Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Facing Nolan (2022)
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

