 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Angry Camilla asks Kate Middleton to 'take Charlotte away' at Queen funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Camilla Parker seemingly lost her calm over grand-daughter Princess Charlotte's antics at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey on Monday for Her Majesty's final rites. Alongside King Charles was his heir Prince William and his two kids; Prince George,9, and Princess Charlotte,7.

While the kids tried to maintain decorum in honour of the Queen, there were moments caught on camera when they let their shenanigans get the best of them.

Upset and frustrated by the little Prince and Princess, step grand-mother Queen Consort Camilla told off their mother Kate Middleton.

Lip reader Freeman spotted spotted Charlotte screaming "ow!" when George pinched his sister.

Annoyed by the gesture, Camilla turned to Kate, saying "take her."

Angry Camilla asks Kate Middleton to take Charlotte away at Queen funeral

Reacting to the incident, Twitter chimed in: "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort , Camilla."

Elsewhere, a body language expert noted: "There’s definitely something going on with Camilla’s health.

"On the close up we see her slightly shaking. She also looks exhausted.

"She looked like her eyes were closing from tiredness," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider
Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help
Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss
Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH
Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Latest

view all