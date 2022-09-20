Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service 

 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

The Royal Family has honored the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with a touching tribute following her private burial on Monday.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter handle released a previously unseen photograph of the late Queen after she was laid to rest beneath the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The photo of Her Majesty was taken at Balmoral, which is believed to be one of her favorite places in the UK, in 1971.

The never-before-seen photograph shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. She was seen wearing a headscarf and a green jacket in the photo.

The picture was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022.”

The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of his historic first television address as Britain’s new monarch.

The picture was released shortly after the Queen was laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as both her parents, at Windsor Castle.

The burial service was attended by only close family members and conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

