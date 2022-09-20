Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen has recently shut down speculations about his retirement from movie-making in his statement, days after Spanish newspaper quoted him in an article that his 50th movie Wasp 22 would be his last.



According to Independent, Allen’s comments were published in Spanish publication La Vanguardia last week, which said, “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.”

A statement issued on behalf of the 86-year-old said, “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.”

“He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience,” it continued.

The statement read, “Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie.”

Reportedly, the 50th movie would be “similar to” his 2005 film Match Point, and would be “exciting, dramatic and also sinister”.