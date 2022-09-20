 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen has recently shut down speculations about his retirement from movie-making in his statement, days after Spanish newspaper quoted him in an article that his 50th movie Wasp 22 would be his last.

According to Independent, Allen’s comments were published in Spanish publication La Vanguardia last week, which said, “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.”

A statement issued on behalf of the 86-year-old said, “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.”

“He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience,” it continued.

The statement read, “Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie.”

Reportedly, the 50th movie would be “similar to” his 2005 film Match Point, and would be “exciting, dramatic and also sinister”.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help
Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss
Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH
Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why
Prince William, Harry still estranged but walked side by side for Queen

Prince William, Harry still estranged but walked side by side for Queen

Latest

view all