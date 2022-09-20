 
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Letitia Wright shares ‘Black Panther 2’ honours late Chadwick Boseman ‘in a beautiful way’

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Letitia Wright – who plays Shuri, little sister of T'Challa/Black Panther – shares that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever honours the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman.

During a conversation on The Playlist Podcast Network, Wright shared that it was hard for her to go back to filming knowing that her on-screen brother wouldn’t be there.

“It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months.”

Wright explained how the late actor played a critical role in convincing director Ryan Coogler to continue with the franchise. “The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan.”

Wright added, “I can’t wait for you guys to see the film and how we honoured Chad in a beautiful way.”

Chadwick Boseman played the film’s titular hero T'Challa. The actor passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. The on-screen brother and sister duo shared a close bond together. Wright even a beautiful and heart-breaking tribute to Boseman when she heard of his passing.

The role of Black Panther has not been recast and this decision was made early on. The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows Queen Ramonda, portrayed by Angela Bassett, mourning the loss of Wakanda’s king. In a statement powerful she announces, “The king is dead. The Black Panther is gone. They have lost their protector.”

