Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Meghan Markle’s fans have sparked furious debate on social media with their claims that the Duchess was the only royal to cry at the Queen’s funeral.

The Suit’s alum was seen wiping a tear away during the emotional ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

One Twitter user posted the photo on a micro-blogging site with the caption: “Meghan being the only one who cried for the Queen…. Sums up everything really.”

As per Daily Mail, the photo divided the netizens as users shared pictures of other members of the Royal family shedding tears.

Not only King Charles’ eyes were welling up with tears but also Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex, were also seen sobbing.

However, another Twitter user read: “I can imagine Meg and Harry have been very sad that one of the few people in that entire family who was kind to them is gone.”

