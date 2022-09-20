 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

Disney may never be released in theatres in France due to strict releasing laws, according to Booska-P

The reason cited is the strict French law on theatrical release that mandates the period of 17-month delay will place in between theatrical release and availability on streaming service that practically charges for a month.

Following that, no MCU films of Phase 4 are on Disney+ in France due to the result of this rule. Typically, the time frame for the availability of film after theatrical release on Disney+ is four months. It is believed that this condition is in place to facilitate the free-to-air channels to air content first.

On the other hand, Disney responded to the French law, "The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther."

Earlier, the law forced Disney to disclose that the upcoming animated film, Stranger World will be available exclusively on Disney+ rather than in French cinemas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will come to the cinemas on November 11.

More From Entertainment:

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch
Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh pours her heart out after representing Canada at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh pours her heart out after representing Canada at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave
Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral
Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss

Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie

Latest

view all