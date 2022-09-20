Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its procession to Westminster Abbey on Monday.

While the brothers solemnly strode behind Her Majesty’s coffin, royal experts observed that the Duke of Sussex displayed "sadness and regret" when he glanced at Prince William.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Prince Harry at the sad occasion, noting how she picked up subtle signs of sadness and regret in his behavior.

“During the service he was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William,” she explained to The Sun.

“His expression suggested sadness and possible regret,” she said. “Standing in line he watched as the brother he had once been so close to; the nephew he had adored playing with, and the sister-in-law he had viewed as his own sister filed in front of him with not one glance in his direction.”

James continued, “His face seemed to pucker into a more intense signal of grief and his lips sucked in again.”

Meanwhile, a royal expert has claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle "will return to the U.S. ASAP" after the Queen was officially laid to rest on Monday.