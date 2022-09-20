 
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Katie Price reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Photo

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Katie Price recently revealed a rare photo of her with Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

On Monday, the reality TV star took to Instagram story and re-shared a precious moment of late Queen greeting staff and patients at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 2007.

Katie originally posted this photo on her son’s official IG with heart-shaped emoticons in a caption.

The mum-of-five re-posted this photo on her social media handle to pay homage to the late monarch on the day of her state funeral.

In an image, Katie could be seen smitten by the aura of the late Queen while shaking hands with her along with her now now 20-year-old Harvey who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie was joined by her then-husband Peter Andre during this event.

Meanwhile, the model also shared a video which was originally posted on the Royal Family's page as it showed the Queen through the years reported via Mirror UK.

