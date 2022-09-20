 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne ‘heartbroken’ for estranged Prince Harry: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Sharon Osbourne ‘heartbroken’ for estranged Prince Harry: Heres why
Sharon Osbourne ‘heartbroken’ for estranged Prince Harry: Here's why

Sharon Osbourne has recently spoken up on Prince Harry’s return for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death as she believes that he has made himself a “black sheep” of the royal family.

“I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sorts of made himself the black sheep,” she said while talking to Piers Morgan during a broadcast interview reported via OK! Magazine.

Osbourne expressed her disappointment as she remarked, “It’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too.

The former Talk host further mentioned that how could one renounce their power or country for a “celebrity”.

“I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life,” noted the 69-year-old.

Osbourne added, “I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”

Morgan, on the other hand, commented that the “more Prince Harry attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he’ll become from the royal family”.

“The more that Harry and Meghan continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes,” he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Photo

Katie Price reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Photo
Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her

Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her
Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’

Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’
Gigi Hadid puts on united front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's birthday

Gigi Hadid puts on united front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's birthday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly signed anti-cheating clause before wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly signed anti-cheating clause before wedding

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations
Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy
Britney Spears takes Sam Asghari’s 's breath away as she displays killer looks in hot pink outfit

Britney Spears takes Sam Asghari’s 's breath away as she displays killer looks in hot pink outfit
Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death
Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Amanda Holden looks stunning in turquoise tuxedo dress: Photos

Amanda Holden looks stunning in turquoise tuxedo dress: Photos
'Andor' originally slated to trump 'Star Wars' original trilogy period: Report

'Andor' originally slated to trump 'Star Wars' original trilogy period: Report

Latest

view all