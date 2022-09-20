 
Donald Trump takes a jibe at Joe Biden for taking back seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Donald Trump took a brutal dig at his successor Joe Biden for where he was seated at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, saying "the United States has lost all respect on the international stage."

The US President was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, for the Britain's longest-reigning monarch's funeral on Monday. The two were placed a whole 14 rows behind King Charles III, towards the back of Westminster Abbey.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed "America has lost respect on the international stage under Mr Biden’s leadership."

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect,” he wrote.

“However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there – and our country would be much different than it is right now!”

He then followed up with another post highlighting the importance of location, adding: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

As per Time, the Americans got stuck in traffic. While most dignitaries took the bus to Westminster Abbey, the Bidens showed up in “the Beast,” the heavily armored limousine that travels with the US President.

Biden got one of few exceptions to the strict security protocols around the event, which forbade the guests from taking private aircraft to London and using foreign or state vehicles, according to reports.

