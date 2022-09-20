 
Prince Harry's one step can open doors to his return to royal family

Claudia Joseph, a royal expert, thinks the "doors might be open" for Prince Harry to "come back" after he had stepped down as a senior royal but only if he were to pull his book or change it.

"We know that he’s delayed it to change things, add things, we just don’t know whether he’s going to change it for the better or the worse," Ms Joseph told Sky News Australia.

The are speculations that the Duke of Sussex would show no mercy to royals and would emotionally reveal the story of his exit as a member of the Firm in his much-anticipated book.

According to some experts, Harry book will chip away at his father Charles and stepmother Camilla's credibility.

However, there are some who still cling to the hope that Lilibet and Archie's father Harry won't disgrace his royal relatives in his memoire to keep the doors of his return to the Royal Family open.

