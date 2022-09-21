Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found themselves completely frozen out of the US following their attempted return.



An inside source close to The Spectator issued this shocking insight, via royal commentator Kara Kennedy.

The LA source also went on to say, that “the main reason for them being excluded is that organizers know that all media attention would be on them and take away from the event or people there to celebrate.”

Ms Kennedy further went on to reveal why the reason for Meghan and Harry’s lack of an invite is because of their “capacity to share.”

She also went on to admit earlier, “You and your partner can buy a mansion in the right zip code, hang out with the right people and say the right things at the right charity events, but that doesn’t make you a Hollywood power couple.”

“Modern-day stardom is about more than name recognition. It takes charisma, dedication and charm. For all their striving, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just don’t have it. Britain has realized this — and Hollywood is starting to realize it too.”