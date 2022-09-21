Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022
Travis Barker's darling Kourtney Kardashian has debuted new super haircut to change her look to see like her model sister Kendall Jenner.
The Kardashians star switched up her look with a stunning new short haircut after she saw her sister Kendall Jenner with the same style.
The eldest Kardashian sister was debating a style change when she came.
She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her half-sister Kendall Jenner, sporting a very short hairdo.
The model wore a dark brown choppy layered wig as she posed for Gucci and Kourtney had apparently taken inspiration from her younger sibling.
Kourtney wrote: “Debating this haircut,” and added a poll with the options “yes” and “no”.
“So I didn’t do the full cut, but she got a lil chop,” she wrote before tagging her hairdresser and adding a scissors emoji. In the clip, Kourtney gave her fans a quick pout as she tousled her new hair and held the camera out in front of her face.