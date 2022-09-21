 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Travis Barker's darling Kourtney Kardashian has debuted new super haircut to change her look to see like her model sister Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashians star switched up her look with a stunning new short haircut after she saw her sister Kendall Jenner with the same style.

The eldest Kardashian sister was debating a style change when she came. 

She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her half-sister Kendall Jenner, sporting a very short hairdo.

The model wore a dark brown choppy layered wig as she posed for Gucci and Kourtney had apparently taken inspiration from her younger sibling.

Kourtney wrote: “Debating this haircut,” and added a poll with the options “yes” and “no”. 

“So I didn’t do the full cut, but she got a lil chop,” she wrote before tagging her hairdresser and adding a scissors emoji. In the clip, Kourtney gave her fans a quick pout as she tousled her new hair and held the camera out in front of her face.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’
Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?

Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral
Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?
Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud

Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud
Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4

Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4
Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’

Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report
Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Latest

view all