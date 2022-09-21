BTS J-Hope collaborates with renowned singer Crush

 
BTS J-Hope collaborates with the South Korean singer Crush for the upcoming new song Rush Hour
BTS J-Hope collaborates with the South Korean singer Crush for the upcoming new song 'Rush Hour'

BTS J-Hope announces the release of his new song Rush Hour, which is in collaboration with the Korean singer Crush.

Soon after the success of J-Hope’s album Jack in The Box, the star is now coming back with his new release after a long time.

Fans were already hyped up about the upcoming album when Crush made an official announcement on September 19, regarding the collaboration and the release date.

According to Music Mundial, the upcoming song Rush Hour will be releasing on all digital platforms on September 22, Thursday.

While preparing for the release, Crush’s agency 'P Nation' also shared a glimpse of both star's collaboration clip where the singer is seen standing in the dark and surrounded by a crowd of traffic police.

Although J-Hope wasn't visible in the small sneak peek, but fans are still excited about the surprising partnership between them, as many even shared his Instagram stories, captioning it with 'Let's go.'


