Thursday Sep 22 2022
King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

King Charles III is being asked to award ‘devoted’ Anne special honour as the Princess Royal has continued to show her dedication to the Firm following her mother, Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Queen’s only daughter, has taken a visible role at all events to mark her mother’s death. She took on the responsibility of accompanying the late monarch’s coffin on its final journey from Balmoral to London.

Princess Anne deserves to be given a special honour, a new poll of Express.co.uk readers has found. 

Anne even made history by standing alongside her brothers in vigil and by being the only female member of the Royal Family to walk in procession.

Journalist Alastair Stewart said that Anne, alongside her sister-in-law Sophie Wessex, should be honoured for their “love, constancy and support at this difficult time”.

The GB News presenter tweeted: “I hope the King finds some very special way of further honouring the Princess Royal and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, for their love, constancy and support at this difficult time.”

