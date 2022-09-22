 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

Iranian authorities and a Kurdish rights group reported rising death tolls on Wednesday as anger at the death of a woman detained by the morality police fuelled protests for a fifth day and fresh restrictions were placed on social media.

The demonstrations erupted over the death in detention last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who was arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire".

British singer Dua Lipa took to social media and lamented that what is happening in Iran is "unbelievably cruel and heartbreaking".

"RIP Masha Amini," the Levitating singer wrote.

Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran


More From Entertainment:

King Charles wil grow a beard?

King Charles wil grow a beard?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?
David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival

David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival
Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death

Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death
Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'
King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour
Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions

Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions
Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship

Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship
Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8
Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?

Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?
King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place

King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place

Latest

view all